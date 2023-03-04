The Washington Capitals (30-27-6) visit the San Jose Sharks (18-32-12) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-DC+
  • Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Capitals vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/12/2023 Capitals Sharks 4-1 SJ

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals have conceded 187 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
  • The Capitals' 190 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 25 goals during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 58 33 24 57 38 23 42.9%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 62 11 39 50 47 36 47.3%
Dylan Strome 62 13 27 40 30 35 48.4%
Conor Sheary 63 12 18 30 25 32 51.4%
T.J. Oshie 45 15 12 27 16 34 43%

Sharks Stats & Trends

  • The Sharks have given up 226 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
  • The Sharks' 182 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Sharks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 62 19 59 78 77 62 0%
Logan Couture 62 21 29 50 23 55 46.4%
Tomas Hertl 59 15 33 48 25 34 53.6%
Alexander Barabanov 57 12 27 39 31 22 100%
Kevin Labanc 52 10 15 25 17 25 60%

