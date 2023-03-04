Hampton vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Delaware Blue Hens (16-12) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-17) matching up at Hampton Convocation Center (on March 4) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 victory for Delaware, who is slightly favored based on our model.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Pirates suffered a 72-58 loss to Hofstra.
Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
Hampton vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Delaware 65, Hampton 61
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Pirates beat the Towson Tigers 72-61 on February 19.
- The Lady Pirates have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (nine).
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 219) on February 9
- 57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 281) on January 1
- 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 284) on January 6
- 74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 298) on January 29
- 38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 331) on January 15
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates' -86 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.6 points per game (265th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (159th in college basketball).
- Hampton's offense has been less effective in CAA tilts this season, posting 59.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 60.6 PPG.
- Offensively, the Lady Pirates have fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 64.0 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Hampton is giving up 58.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 67.9.
- The Lady Pirates have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 63.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.6 points more than the 60.6 they've scored this year.
