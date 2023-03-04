Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (27-4) and Radford Highlanders (14-16) matching up at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Gardner-Webb, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Highlanders came out on top in their last outing 69-68 against Presbyterian on Thursday.
Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 75, Radford 58
Radford Schedule Analysis
- The Highlanders' best win this season came in a 65-55 victory against the High Point Panthers on February 22.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Radford is 12-9 (.571%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
Radford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 271) on February 25
- 54-53 at home over Campbell (No. 271) on January 18
- 69-68 over Presbyterian (No. 318) on March 2
- 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 1
- 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 331) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Radford Performance Insights
- The Highlanders' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.0 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per outing (94th in college basketball).
- Radford scores fewer points in conference play (62.1 per game) than overall (63.0).
- The Highlanders are putting up more points at home (67.9 per game) than away (58.1).
- Radford is conceding fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than away (65.9).
- While the Highlanders are averaging 63.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 62.3 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.