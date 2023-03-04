How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 7-12 ACC) are welcoming in the Florida State Seminoles (9-21, 7-12 ACC) for a matchup of ACC rivals at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- In games Virginia Tech shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.
- The Hokies are the 212th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 328th.
- The Hokies score only 2.4 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Seminoles give up (76.5).
- Virginia Tech has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 76.5 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Virginia Tech scores 76.9 points per game in home games, compared to 71.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hokies have played better in home games this season, ceding 66.3 points per game, compared to 74.9 on the road.
- Virginia Tech is making 9.1 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.9 more threes and 5.6% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.2 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|Miami
|L 76-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Duke
|L 81-65
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/28/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 71-54
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/4/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
