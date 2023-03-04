William & Mary vs. Hofstra Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the William & Mary Tribe (16-12) and the Hofstra Pride (10-18) facing off at Kaplan Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-58 victory for heavily favored William & Mary according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
Last time out, the Tribe won on Thursday 70-60 over Monmouth.
William & Mary vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
William & Mary vs. Hofstra Score Prediction
- Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 58
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- The Tribe defeated the No. 110-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Drexel Dragons, 74-58, on January 15, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Tribe have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (nine).
- William & Mary has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 219) on February 12
- 66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on November 11
- 70-60 on the road over Monmouth (No. 256) on March 2
- 73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 256) on February 5
- 69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 262) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe average 66.2 points per game (156th in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per contest (253rd in college basketball). They have a -25 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, William & Mary tallies more points per contest (68.1) than its season average (66.2).
- The Tribe are averaging 69.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 63.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, William & Mary is allowing 66.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 67.6.
- The Tribe's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 69.2 points per contest compared to the 66.2 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.