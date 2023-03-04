Saturday's game features the William & Mary Tribe (16-12) and the Hofstra Pride (10-18) facing off at Kaplan Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-58 victory for heavily favored William & Mary according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

Last time out, the Tribe won on Thursday 70-60 over Monmouth.

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 58

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

The Tribe defeated the No. 110-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Drexel Dragons, 74-58, on January 15, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Tribe have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (nine).

William & Mary has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 219) on February 12

66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on November 11

70-60 on the road over Monmouth (No. 256) on March 2

73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 256) on February 5

69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 262) on January 19

William & Mary Performance Insights