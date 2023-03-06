JMU vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (25-7) and Texas State Bobcats (23-8) going head to head at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 6.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Dukes secured a 70-64 win over Old Dominion.
JMU vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
JMU vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 65, Texas State 62
JMU Schedule Analysis
- The Dukes' best victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to our computer rankings. The Dukes registered the 78-66 road win on December 21.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Dukes are 10-2 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 97) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 127) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 134) on February 16
- 70-64 over Old Dominion (No. 157) on March 5
- 73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 157) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes have a +282 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game to rank 102nd in college basketball and are giving up 60.5 per contest to rank 77th in college basketball.
- JMU is averaging 68.1 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.2 fewer points per game than its season average (69.3).
- On offense, the Dukes post 69.1 points per game in home games, compared to 69.4 points per game in road games.
- JMU gives up 62.3 points per game in home games, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
- The Dukes have been scoring 66.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 69.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.