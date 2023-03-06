How to Watch the JMU vs. Texas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Sun Belt Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sun Belt championship will be decided Monday, as the No. 1 seed James Madison Dukes (25-7) face off against the No. 2 Texas State Bobcats (23-8) at 2:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
JMU vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 67.6 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 60.5 the Dukes allow to opponents.
- Texas State is 18-4 when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.
- Texas State has put together a 16-3 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
- The 69.3 points per game the Dukes record are 11.8 more points than the Bobcats give up (57.5).
- When JMU totals more than 57.5 points, it is 22-7.
- JMU has a 21-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|Marshall
|L 71-58
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|3/3/2023
|Marshall
|W 62-43
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/5/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 70-64
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/6/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Pensacola Bay Center
