Delon Wright and his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wright, in his most recent game (March 5 loss against the Bucks) posted 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Let's break down Wright's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.1 10.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 3.8 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.4 PRA -- 14.4 18.9 PR 12.5 10.5 14.5 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.7



Delon Wright Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Delon Wright has made 2.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 3.4% of his team's total makes.

Wright is averaging 2.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wright's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.3.

The Pistons concede 119.0 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are 18th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Delon Wright vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2022 16 5 2 3 1 1 4

