Take a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (30-34), which currently has two players listed (including Kyle Kuzma), as the Wizards ready for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons (15-50) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Wizards suffered a 117-111 loss to the Bucks. Bradley Beal's team-leading 33 points paced the Wizards in the losing effort.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Questionable Back 10.4 3.4 5.3 Kyle Kuzma PF Questionable Knee 21.4 7.3 3.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Killian Hayes: Out (Hand), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Hip), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBCS-DC and BSDET

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards score 5.9 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Pistons allow (119).

When Washington totals more than 119 points, it is 11-5.

The Wizards have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 114.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.1 points more than the 113.1 they've scored this year.

Washington knocks down 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8. It shoots 36.1% from deep while its opponents hit 35.9% from long range.

The Wizards rank 15th in the NBA with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 22nd in the league defensively with 113.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -10 222

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.