Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 8
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (32-33) visit the Washington Wizards (31-34) after losing five road games in a row. The Hawks are favored by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSE
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wizards 117 - Hawks 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (236)
- The Wizards sport a 30-33-2 ATS record this season compared to the 28-35-2 mark from the Hawks.
- Washington covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 48% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 4 or more (33.3%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Atlanta does it more often (55.4% of the time) than Washington (49.2%).
- The Hawks have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-15) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-24).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wizards Performance Insights
- Washington is 19th in the league in points scored (113.2 per game) and 15th in points conceded (113.3).
- This season the Wizards are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Wizards are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (11.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
- Washington takes 63.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.8% of Washington's buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.2% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.