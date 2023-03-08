The Atlanta Hawks (32-33) visit the Washington Wizards (31-34) after losing five road games in a row. The Hawks are favored by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSE

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 117 - Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4)

Wizards (+ 4) Pick OU: Under (236)



The Wizards sport a 30-33-2 ATS record this season compared to the 28-35-2 mark from the Hawks.

Washington covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 48% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 4 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Atlanta does it more often (55.4% of the time) than Washington (49.2%).

The Hawks have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-15) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-24).

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington is 19th in the league in points scored (113.2 per game) and 15th in points conceded (113.3).

This season the Wizards are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.

In 2022-23, the Wizards are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (11.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).

Washington takes 63.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.8% of Washington's buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.2% are 3-pointers.

