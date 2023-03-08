The Washington Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis, face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Porzingis, in his most recent game, had 24 points and seven rebounds in a 119-117 win over the Pistons.

If you'd like to place a wager on Porzingis' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.9 24.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 8.5 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.2 PRA 34.5 34.1 36.4 PR 31.5 31.5 33.2 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.6



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Kristaps Porzingis has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.5 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.2.

Defensively, the Hawks are 21st in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have given up 25.4 per contest, 14th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 11.8 makes per game, seventh in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2022 32 26 18 4 4 2 1 10/21/2021 29 11 5 0 1 2 1

