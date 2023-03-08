Liberty vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (23-7) against the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (20-11) at Liberty Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-62 in favor of Liberty, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Lady Flames claimed a 91-70 win against Kennesaw State.
Liberty vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Liberty vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 72, Lipscomb 62
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Flames registered their best win of the season on January 21, when they grabbed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Liberty is 16-1 (.941%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-78 at home over FGCU (No. 31) on January 21
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 67) on December 18
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on January 26
- 65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 181) on January 28
- 72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on February 2
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames' +233 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.5 points per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per contest (105th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Liberty scores more points per game (71.1) than its season average (69.5).
- In home games, the Lady Flames are posting 11.8 more points per game (75.2) than they are on the road (63.4).
- Liberty gives up 59.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 61.3 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Flames have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 74.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.5 they've put up over the course of this season.
