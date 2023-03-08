Wednesday's game that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (23-7) against the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (20-11) at Liberty Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-62 in favor of Liberty, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Lady Flames claimed a 91-70 win against Kennesaw State.

Liberty vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 72, Lipscomb 62

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Lady Flames registered their best win of the season on January 21, when they grabbed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Liberty is 16-1 (.941%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

88-78 at home over FGCU (No. 31) on January 21

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 67) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on January 26

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 181) on January 28

72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on February 2

Liberty Performance Insights