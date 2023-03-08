The NC State Wolf Pack (22-9, 12-8 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-13, 8-12 ACC) are slated to match up in the ACC tournament on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum, with a start time of 9:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Terquavion Smith and Justyn Mutts are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 8 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech's Last Game

In its previous game, Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame on Tuesday, 67-64. Its high scorer was Grant Basile with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grant Basile 20 2 0 0 1 2 Justyn Mutts 18 13 4 1 2 0 Sean Pedulla 13 3 2 1 0 1

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounding (7.5 per game) and assists (4.7), and averages 13.1 points. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Basile is the Hokies' top scorer (16.6 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and delivers 5.4 rebounds.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Hunter Cattoor gives the Hokies 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 65.5% of his shots from the floor.

Virginia Tech Top Performers (Last 10 Games)