Friday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (24-6) and North Carolina Central Eagles (15-15) squaring off at Norfolk Scope has a projected final score of 68-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Norfolk State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Spartanettes enter this contest after a 61-37 victory against South Carolina State on Wednesday.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 68, North Carolina Central 55

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes picked up their best win of the season on November 23, when they defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 189 in our computer rankings, 48-43.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Norfolk State is 21-2 (.913%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 over Marshall (No. 189) on November 23

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 202) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 22

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 232) on January 14

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 238) on November 17

Norfolk State Performance Insights