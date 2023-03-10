Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MEAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (24-6) and North Carolina Central Eagles (15-15) squaring off at Norfolk Scope has a projected final score of 68-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Norfolk State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Spartanettes enter this contest after a 61-37 victory against South Carolina State on Wednesday.
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 68, North Carolina Central 55
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes picked up their best win of the season on November 23, when they defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 189 in our computer rankings, 48-43.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Norfolk State is 21-2 (.913%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 over Marshall (No. 189) on November 23
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 202) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 22
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 232) on January 14
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 238) on November 17
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game with a +367 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.9 points per game (246th in college basketball) and allow 49.7 per outing (first in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Norfolk State scores fewer points per game (58.6) than its season average (61.9).
- At home, the Spartanettes are averaging 14.3 more points per game (69.3) than they are away from home (55.0).
- In 2022-23, Norfolk State is surrendering 45.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 55.3.
- The Spartanettes have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 64.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points more than the 61.9 they've scored this year.
