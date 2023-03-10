The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (24-6) and the No. 2 Albany Great Danes (22-10) will meet to decide the America East conference champion on Friday at 5:00 PM.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN

Vermont vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

The Great Danes put up an average of 59.1 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 53.4 the Catamounts allow to opponents.

Albany has put together an 18-4 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.

Vermont's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.

The Catamounts average 7.5 more points per game (62.4) than the Great Danes give up (54.9).

When Vermont puts up more than 54.9 points, it is 19-2.

When Albany gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 19-6.

The Catamounts shoot 35.3% from the field, 17.9% lower than the Great Danes allow defensively.

The Great Danes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 Bryant W 64-41 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium 3/1/2023 Bryant W 56-49 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium 3/5/2023 UMBC W 75-63 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium 3/10/2023 Albany - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Albany Schedule