Reece Beekman and Hunter Tyson are two players to watch on Friday at 9:30 PM ET, when the Virginia Cavaliers (24-6, 15-5 ACC) go head to head with the Clemson Tigers (23-9, 14-6 ACC) in the ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Virginia's Last Game

In its most recent game, Virginia topped North Carolina on Thursday, 68-59. Jayden Gardner scored a team-high 17 points (and contributed zero assists and 10 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayden Gardner 17 10 0 2 1 0 Reece Beekman 15 3 5 5 0 1 Armaan Franklin 14 3 2 0 1 1

Virginia Players to Watch

Beekman averages 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor.

Kihei Clark is tops on his team in assists per contest (5.6), and also posts 11 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Gardner paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also averages 11.9 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Armaan Franklin posts 12.6 points and 1.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.1 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ben Vander Plas puts up 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Virginia Top Performers (Last 10 Games)