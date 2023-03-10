Wizards vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (31-35) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (33-33) on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.
Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-1.5
|238.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 15 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 238.5 points.
- Washington has a 226.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Washington's ATS record is 33-33-0 this year.
- The Wizards have won in 16, or 39%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Washington has won 15 of its 39 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|24
|36.4%
|117.2
|230.5
|117.1
|230.5
|232
|Wizards
|15
|22.7%
|113.3
|230.5
|113.4
|230.5
|225.9
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (19-16-0) than at home (14-17-0).
- The Wizards' 113.3 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 117.1 the Hawks allow.
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Washington is 17-8 against the spread and 17-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|29-37
|14-23
|38-28
|Wizards
|33-33
|22-19
|35-31
Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Hawks
|Wizards
|117.2
|113.3
|5
|19
|24-19
|17-8
|28-15
|17-8
|117.1
|113.4
|21
|15
|20-8
|28-17
|22-6
|28-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.