The Washington Wizards (31-35) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (33-33) on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -1.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played 15 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 238.5 points.
  • Washington has a 226.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Washington's ATS record is 33-33-0 this year.
  • The Wizards have won in 16, or 39%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Washington has won 15 of its 39 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 24 36.4% 117.2 230.5 117.1 230.5 232
Wizards 15 22.7% 113.3 230.5 113.4 230.5 225.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over six times.
  • Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (19-16-0) than at home (14-17-0).
  • The Wizards' 113.3 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 117.1 the Hawks allow.
  • When it scores more than 117.1 points, Washington is 17-8 against the spread and 17-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 29-37 14-23 38-28
Wizards 33-33 22-19 35-31

Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Wizards
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.3
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
24-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-8
28-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 17-8
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.4
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
20-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
22-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.