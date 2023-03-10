The Washington Wizards (31-35) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (33-33) on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -1.5 238.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 15 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 238.5 points.

Washington has a 226.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Washington's ATS record is 33-33-0 this year.

The Wizards have won in 16, or 39%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Washington has won 15 of its 39 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 24 36.4% 117.2 230.5 117.1 230.5 232 Wizards 15 22.7% 113.3 230.5 113.4 230.5 225.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (19-16-0) than at home (14-17-0).

The Wizards' 113.3 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 117.1 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Washington is 17-8 against the spread and 17-8 overall.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 29-37 14-23 38-28 Wizards 33-33 22-19 35-31

Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Wizards 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 24-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-8 28-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 17-8 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 20-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 22-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

