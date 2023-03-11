The New York Islanders (34-25-8) host the Washington Capitals (31-28-7) at UBS Arena on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-DC. The Islanders have won three straight games.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-140) Capitals (+120) 5.5

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been made an underdog 35 times this season, and won 12, or 34.3%, of those games.

Washington has a record of 8-13 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Capitals have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has played 33 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 195 (21st) Goals 202 (16th) 177 (8th) Goals Allowed 196 (13th) 31 (27th) Power Play Goals 42 (18th) 33 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (3rd)

Capitals Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Washington has hit the over four times.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.8 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 0.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Capitals have scored 202 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in the NHL.

The Capitals have given up 196 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.

Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +6.

