Capitals vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (34-25-8) host the Washington Capitals (31-28-7) at UBS Arena on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-DC. The Islanders have won three straight games.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-DC
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-140)
|Capitals (+120)
|5.5
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been made an underdog 35 times this season, and won 12, or 34.3%, of those games.
- Washington has a record of 8-13 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Capitals have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington has played 33 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.
Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|195 (21st)
|Goals
|202 (16th)
|177 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|196 (13th)
|31 (27th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (18th)
|33 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (3rd)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Washington has hit the over four times.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.8 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 0.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Capitals have scored 202 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in the NHL.
- The Capitals have given up 196 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.
- Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +6.
