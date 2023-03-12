Sunday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Boston University squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Terriers earned an 84-68 victory against Army.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers defeated the No. 162-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 66-59, on February 15, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Boston University is 22-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 162) on February 15

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders took down the No. 113-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Boston University Terriers, 57-53, on March 1, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Holy Cross has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on March 1

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 135) on December 3

71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on March 9

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 11

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 18

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (scoring 69.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball while giving up 57.4 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball) and have a +366 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Boston University scores more points per game (71.1) than its season average (69.2).

The Terriers are scoring 74.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.

Defensively Boston University has played worse in home games this year, giving up 58.8 points per game, compared to 55.9 on the road.

The Terriers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 73.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, four points more than the 69.2 they've scored this season.

Holy Cross Performance Insights