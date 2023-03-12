The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Gafford, in his last appearance, had 13 points and eight rebounds in a 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Let's look at Gafford's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.6 9.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 6.4 Assists -- 1.0 1.3 PRA -- 15 17.4 PR 14.5 14 16.1



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the 76ers

Gafford is responsible for attempting 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.

The Wizards rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 111 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.4 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.7 assists per game.

Daniel Gafford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 19 8 6 0 0 1 1 11/2/2022 11 10 2 1 0 1 1 10/31/2022 11 1 2 1 0 0 1

