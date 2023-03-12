The Washington Wizards, Monte Morris included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 10, Morris posted six points, eight assists and two steals in a 114-107 loss against the Hawks.

In this article we will dive into Morris' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Monte Morris Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.2 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 3.9 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.5 PRA -- 18.9 18.8 PR 11.5 13.6 13.3 3PM 0.5 1.3 1.2



Monte Morris Insights vs. the 76ers

Morris is responsible for attempting 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Morris' Wizards average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are the league's slowest with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 111 points per contest.

Giving up 41.4 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 23.7 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Monte Morris vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 30 8 4 7 0 0 0 11/2/2022 24 6 1 6 0 0 1 10/31/2022 35 19 3 4 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.