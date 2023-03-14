The Washington Wizards, with Bradley Beal, take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Beal had 13 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-93 loss against the 76ers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Beal, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.2 23.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.7 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.4 PRA 37.5 32.4 34.7 PR 30.5 27 28.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Bradley Beal's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Pistons

Beal is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.7 per game.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 118.6 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons have given up 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Bradley Beal vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 38 32 7 7 1 1 1 10/25/2022 22 13 4 6 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Beal or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.