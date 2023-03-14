The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 112-93 loss against the 76ers, Gafford had seven points.

In this piece we'll dive into Gafford's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.6 9.8 Rebounds 7.5 5.4 6.1 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA 19.5 15 17 PR 17.5 14 15.9



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Pistons

Gafford has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 5.3% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Wizards rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103.0 possessions per contest.

The Pistons concede 118.6 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.6 per game, 15th in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 25 8 7 1 0 1 1 10/25/2022 20 9 5 1 0 2 0

