The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Virginia Tech has put together a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Hokies are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 89th.

The Hokies score five more points per game (74.2) than the Bearcats allow (69.2).

Virginia Tech has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.2 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home Virginia Tech is putting up 77.2 points per game, six more than it is averaging away (71.2).

At home, the Hokies concede 65.9 points per game. On the road, they allow 74.9.

Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech drains fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Virginia Tech Schedule