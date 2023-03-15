The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) welcome in the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 20 times.

The Hokies have been an underdog by 6 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Cincinnati is 20-11-0 ATS this season.

Bearcats games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Hokies have experienced the 34th-biggest change this season, falling from +15000 at the start to +30000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

