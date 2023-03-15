The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) are slated to play on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Landers Nolley II and Justyn Mutts are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday, March 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its most recent game, Virginia Tech fell to NC State 97-77. With 17 points, Rodney Rice was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rodney Rice 17 3 0 1 0 5 Justyn Mutts 15 5 3 0 1 0 Grant Basile 11 1 1 1 0 0

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Mutts paces the Hokies in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (4.7), and puts up 13.2 points. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Grant Basile is posting team highs in points (16.4 per game) and assists (1.7). And he is producing 5.3 rebounds, making 52.3% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Sean Pedulla gives the Hokies 15.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor is putting up 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

Lynn Kidd gets the Hokies 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

