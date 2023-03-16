Richmond vs. Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (20-10) and Pennsylvania Quakers (17-11) squaring off at Robins Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Richmond, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Spiders enter this game following an 80-60 loss to UMass on Saturday.
Richmond vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Richmond vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 67, Pennsylvania 62
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- On December 20 versus the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings, the Spiders notched their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory at a neutral site.
- Richmond has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-73 over Ball State (No. 76) on December 20
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on January 29
- 69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 94) on November 7
- 70-65 over Fordham (No. 95) on March 3
- 84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 117) on February 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders' +269 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (164th in college basketball).
- Richmond is tallying 76.9 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.1 more points per game than its season average (72.8).
- The Spiders are putting up 86.0 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 61.5 points per contest.
- At home, Richmond is ceding 7.4 more points per game (67.8) than in road games (60.4).
- The Spiders have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 82.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 9.2 points more than the 72.8 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.