An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 4-seed Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) take the court against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (27-7) on Thursday at Amway Center. The matchup starts at 12:40 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Furman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: truTV

Virginia vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Furman Betting Trends

Virginia has compiled a 12-18-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Cavaliers' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Furman is 18-13-0 ATS this year.

A total of 17 Paladins games this year have hit the over.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Virginia is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.

The Cavaliers were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

