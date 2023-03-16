Virginia vs. Furman: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 4-seed Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) take the court against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (27-7) on Thursday at Amway Center. The matchup starts at 12:40 PM, on truTV.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Furman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Virginia vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-5.5)
|132.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Virginia (-5)
|132.5
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Virginia (-5)
|132.5
|-238
|+190
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Virginia vs. Furman Betting Trends
- Virginia has compiled a 12-18-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Cavaliers' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- Furman is 18-13-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 17 Paladins games this year have hit the over.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Virginia is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.
- The Cavaliers were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.