Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) take on the Washington Wizards (32-37) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-DC+.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Wizards 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (221.5)
- The Cavaliers' .528 ATS win percentage (38-33-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .464 mark (32-35-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Cleveland (18-7-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (69.2%) than Washington (8-10-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (42.1%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland does it more often (50% of the time) than Washington (47.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 41-15, a better mark than the Wizards have recorded (16-27) as moneyline underdogs.
Wizards Performance Insights
- Washington is 21st in the NBA in points scored (113 per game) and 14th in points conceded (113.2).
- This season the Wizards are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Wizards are 21st in the league in 3-point makes (11.2 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).
- Washington attempts 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's baskets are 2-pointers, and 26.7% are 3-pointers.
