How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the West Region bracket is scheduled for 10:05 PM.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40%).
- In games TCU shoots higher than 40% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.
- The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 91st.
- The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils give up (67.9).
- When TCU totals more than 67.9 points, it is 18-4.
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Arizona State has compiled a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.
- The Sun Devils put up only 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs allow their opponents to score (67.9).
- When Arizona State gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 19-8.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- TCU is putting up 77.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 72.4 points per contest.
- The Horned Frogs are giving up 63.5 points per game this season at home, which is 12.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (76.3).
- When playing at home, TCU is making 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than away from home (5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in road games (28.5%).
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona State scores 71.1 points per game at home, and 69.5 away.
- At home, the Sun Devils concede 65 points per game. Away, they allow 71.4.
- Arizona State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (30.6%).
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 74-60
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|W 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|L 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Ball Arena
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|USC
|W 77-72
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-59
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/15/2023
|Nevada
|W 98-73
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|TCU
|-
|Ball Arena
