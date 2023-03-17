The No. 16 Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the top-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Lady Mocs put up just 2.5 more points per game (59.6) than the Hokies allow (57.1).

When it scores more than 57.1 points, Chattanooga is 14-0.

Virginia Tech has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.

The Hokies put up 17.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Lady Mocs give up (54.7).

When Virginia Tech totals more than 54.7 points, it is 24-3.

Chattanooga has a 17-12 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Miami (FL) W 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum 3/4/2023 Duke W 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum 3/5/2023 Louisville W 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Chattanooga - Cassell Coliseum

Chattanooga Schedule