On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) square off against the Washington Wizards (32-37) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-DC+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+

BSOH and NBCS-DC+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 112.1 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 106.8 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and have a +382 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 113 points per game (21st in league) and giving up 113.2 (14th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 225.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 220 points per game combined, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland is 37-33-2 ATS this season.

Washington is 33-34-2 ATS this year.

Wizards and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 +600 Cavaliers +4500 +1500 -

