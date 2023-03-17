The Washington Wizards (32-37) have just one player on the injury report, Kyle Kuzma, in their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Wizards enter this game on the heels of a 117-97 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday. In the Wizards' win, Bradley Beal led the team with 36 points (adding six rebounds and seven assists).

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Kuzma PF Questionable Knee 21.2 7.3 3.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Jarrett Allen: Out (Eye)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 106.8 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Washington is 28-28 when it scores more than 106.8 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Wizards are putting up 109.6 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points than their season average (113).

Washington makes 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9. It shoots 35.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.

The Wizards record 111.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in league), while allowing 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5 221.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.