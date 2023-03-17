Wizards vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - March 17
The Washington Wizards (32-37) have just one player on the injury report, Kyle Kuzma, in their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Wizards enter this game on the heels of a 117-97 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday. In the Wizards' win, Bradley Beal led the team with 36 points (adding six rebounds and seven assists).
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|21.2
|7.3
|3.8
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Jarrett Allen: Out (Eye)
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 106.8 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Washington is 28-28 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
- In their previous 10 games, the Wizards are putting up 109.6 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points than their season average (113).
- Washington makes 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9. It shoots 35.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.
- The Wizards record 111.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in league), while allowing 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-5
|221.5
