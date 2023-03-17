How to Watch the Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) play the Washington Wizards (32-37) on March 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 48.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington is 22-20 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.
- The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 106.8 the Cavaliers give up.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, Washington is 28-28.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards average more points per game at home (113.2) than away (112.8), and concede the same amount at home as away (113.2).
- At home, Washington allows 113.2 points per game. Away, it concedes the same number.
- This season the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.8).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyle Kuzma
|Questionable
|Knee
