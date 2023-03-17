The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) play the Washington Wizards (32-37) on March 17, 2023.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 22-20 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.

The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 106.8 the Cavaliers give up.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, Washington is 28-28.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards average more points per game at home (113.2) than away (112.8), and concede the same amount at home as away (113.2).

This season the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.8).

Wizards Injuries