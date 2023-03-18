The Sacramento Kings (42-27), on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to continue a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (32-38).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA

NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 120.9 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 118.2 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

The Wizards score 112.7 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 113.2 (14th in league) for a -37 scoring differential overall.

These teams average 233.6 points per game combined, 1.9 less than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 231.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Sacramento has compiled a 39-28-2 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has compiled a 33-35-2 record against the spread this season.

Wizards and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +60000 +700 Kings +7000 +2500 -

