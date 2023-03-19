The Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

You can tune in to NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC to see the match unfold as the Capitals attempt to take down the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Capitals vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/17/2023 Capitals Wild 4-2 MIN

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 211 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.

The Capitals' 216 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 39 goals over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 64 37 28 65 41 26 42.9% Evgeny Kuznetsov 69 12 39 51 52 38 47.9% Dylan Strome 69 16 34 50 33 37 49.2% T.J. Oshie 52 18 15 33 21 41 46% Conor Sheary 70 12 19 31 30 37 54.1%

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 184 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.

The Wild's 198 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players