The Liberty Flames (27-8) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Kohl Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Liberty has compiled a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Flames are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 323rd.

The Flames average 11.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (63.8).

Liberty has a 21-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Liberty is scoring 7.6 more points per game at home (78.8) than away (71.2).

The Flames are conceding fewer points at home (55.7 per game) than on the road (69.5).

Beyond the arc, Liberty knocks down fewer treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (11.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (39.6%) as well.

Liberty Schedule