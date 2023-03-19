How to Watch Liberty vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (27-8) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Kohl Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Liberty has compiled a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Flames are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 323rd.
- The Flames average 11.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (63.8).
- Liberty has a 21-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Liberty is scoring 7.6 more points per game at home (78.8) than away (71.2).
- The Flames are conceding fewer points at home (55.7 per game) than on the road (69.5).
- Beyond the arc, Liberty knocks down fewer treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (11.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (39.6%) as well.
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 79-73
|Liberty Arena
|3/5/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 67-66
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/14/2023
|Villanova
|W 62-57
|Liberty Arena
|3/19/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.