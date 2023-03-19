Liberty vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) play the Liberty Flames (27-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on ESPN2.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Liberty has compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Flames have been an underdog by 2 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Wisconsin has compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.
