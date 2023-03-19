Sunday's game that pits the Liberty Flames (27-8) against the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) at has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Liberty, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at TBA on March 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue:

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 68, Wisconsin 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-3.4)

Liberty (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 131.9

Liberty has compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Wisconsin is 13-16-0. The Flames have gone over the point total in 13 games, while Badgers games have gone over 14 times. In the last 10 contests, Liberty is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Wisconsin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames average 74.8 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per contest (eighth in college basketball). They have a +499 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Liberty ranks 232nd in college basketball at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 27.1 its opponents average.

Liberty makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) at a 37.6% rate (29th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 34.1% rate.

The Flames average 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in college basketball), and give up 84.8 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

Liberty has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (22nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (137th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.