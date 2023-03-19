Sunday's contest at Xfinity Center has the Maryland Terrapins (26-6) squaring off against the Arizona Wildcats (22-9) at 5:30 PM ET on March 19. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for Maryland, who are favored by our model.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Terrapins claimed a 93-61 victory over Holy Cross.

Maryland vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Maryland vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 76, Arizona 68

Maryland Schedule Analysis

The Terrapins' signature victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 3). The Terrapins brought home the 96-68 win at home on February 21.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Terrapins are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Maryland has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

The Terrapins have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).

Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins

96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21

85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11

74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1

76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24

90-54 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 5

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats beat the No. 8 Utah Utes in an 82-72 win on February 17, which was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 47th-most losses.

Arizona has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

The Terrapins have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (nine).

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 32) on January 8

75-54 over Baylor (No. 35) on December 18

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins' +345 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (286th in college basketball).

With 80 points per game in Big Ten action, Maryland is posting 0.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (79.4 PPG).

Offensively, the Terrapins have performed better in home games this year, scoring 83 points per game, compared to 76 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Maryland has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 70.5 points per game, compared to 65.7 in road games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Terrapins have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 82.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 79.4 they've put up over the course of this year.

Arizona Performance Insights