How to Watch Radford vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Radford Highlanders (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Radford vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Texans allow to opponents.
- Radford is 14-5 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Texans are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Highlanders sit at 247th.
- The 69.7 points per game the Highlanders record are just 1.9 more points than the Texans allow (67.8).
- Radford is 11-3 when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Radford is putting up 72.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.6 more points than it is averaging away from home (65.9).
- In 2022-23, the Highlanders are surrendering 62.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 65.4.
- At home, Radford is making 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.2) than away from home (6.4). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to on the road (35.2%).
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Campbell
|W 67-65
|Dedmon Center
|3/3/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-69
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Campbell
|L 72-71
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Ocean Center
