Sunday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) and South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) going head to head at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Hokies came out on top in their last matchup 58-33 against Chattanooga on Friday.

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, South Dakota State 63

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, 61-45, on February 16.

The Hokies have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (10).

Virginia Tech has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 23

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 1

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On November 21 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23) in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits claimed their signature win of the season, a 65-55 victory at a neutral site.

The Jackrabbits have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

South Dakota State has 18 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 23) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 14

62-57 over USC (No. 37) on March 17

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 62) on December 10

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game with a +504 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (57th in college basketball) and give up 56.3 per outing (21st in college basketball).

With 68.9 points per game in ACC contests, Virginia Tech is posting 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.1 PPG).

The Hokies are scoring 75.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, Virginia Tech is allowing 9.1 fewer points per game (52.8) than when playing on the road (61.9).

In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been racking up 67.8 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

South Dakota State Performance Insights