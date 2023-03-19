How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 5:00 PM.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies give up.
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.
- Virginia Tech has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.
- The Hokies score 11.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Jackrabbits allow (60.2).
- When Virginia Tech scores more than 60.2 points, it is 23-1.
- South Dakota State has a 22-4 record when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
- The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.
- The Jackrabbits' 44.2 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Hokies have given up.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Duke
|W 58-37
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 58-33
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
