The Minnesota Wild (39-22-8) host the Washington Capitals (33-30-7) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Wild are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins, while the Capitals were beaten by the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their last outing.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals are 5-4-1 while totaling 39 goals against 33 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (21.9%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Wild 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-155)

Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have posted a record of 8-7-15 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 33-30-7.

In the 21 games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Capitals registered just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Washington has earned eight points (2-14-4 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Capitals have scored more than two goals in 38 games, earning 63 points from those contests.

This season, Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 16-9-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 10-14-5 to register 25 points.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 24th 2.87 Goals Scored 3.09 20th 3rd 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.01 13th 17th 31.4 Shots 31.4 17th 10th 30.4 Shots Allowed 30.2 9th 10th 22.6% Power Play % 20.8% 19th 12th 80.8% Penalty Kill % 82.8% 5th

Capitals vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

