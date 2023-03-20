The San Jose State Spartans (21-13) will host the Radford Highlanders (20-14) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Radford matchup.

Radford vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Radford vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Radford Moneyline

Radford vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Radford has covered 18 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the Highlanders have an ATS record of 4-0.

San Jose State has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

A total of 17 out of the Spartans' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.