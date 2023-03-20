Richmond vs. Rhode Island Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Rhode Island Rams (25-6) and the Richmond Spiders (21-10) at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with Rhode Island taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on March 20.
The Spiders came out on top in their most recent game 75-52 against Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Richmond vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
Richmond vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rhode Island 68, Richmond 62
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- The Spiders notched their best win of the season on December 20 by registering a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 71-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
- Richmond has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-73 over Ball State (No. 71) on December 20
- 70-65 over Fordham (No. 92) on March 3
- 69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 96) on November 7
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 97) on January 29
- 84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 117) on February 15
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (posting 72.9 points per game, 49th in college basketball, and allowing 63.5 per outing, 158th in college basketball) and have a +292 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Richmond has averaged 76.9 points per game in A-10 action, and 72.9 overall.
- The Spiders are scoring more points at home (85.2 per game) than on the road (61.5).
- At home Richmond is giving up 66.6 points per game, 6.2 more than it is away (60.4).
- The Spiders have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 82.6 points per contest, 9.7 more than their season average of 72.9.
