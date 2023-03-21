The Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal included, take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 132-118 loss to the Kings (his previous game) Beal put up 20 points.

We're going to look at Beal's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.3 24.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.2 Assists 6.5 5.4 5.5 PRA 37.5 32.6 35 PR 30.5 27.2 29.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Bradley Beal has made 9.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Wizards rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are 17th in the league, allowing 114.4 points per game.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Magic concede 25.9 assists per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 13 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Bradley Beal vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 28 17 4 8 2 0 0

