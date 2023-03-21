Capitals vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (33-31-7) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-41-7, losers of three in a row) at Capital One Arena. The contest on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+210)
|6.5
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have put together a 19-12 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Washington has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Capitals a 71.4% chance to win.
- Washington and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 30 of 71 games this season.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|219 (18th)
|Goals
|181 (29th)
|216 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|266 (30th)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (29th)
|33 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (22nd)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington went over in six of its last 10 games.
- The Capitals have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals are putting up 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Capitals are ranked 18th in the league with 219 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- The Capitals rank 13th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (216 total) in league action.
- They're ranked 17th in the league with a +3 goal differential .
