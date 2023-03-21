Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Gafford, in his most recent game (March 18 loss against the Kings) put up seven points.

With prop bets available for Gafford, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.5 8.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.4 4.8 Assists -- 1.0 1.7 PRA -- 14.9 14.9 PR 14.5 13.9 13.2



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Daniel Gafford has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.0% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.1 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are 17th in the NBA, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Magic have allowed 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Magic give up 25.9 assists per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 24 14 8 2 0 1 1 12/30/2022 26 11 8 0 0 4 0

