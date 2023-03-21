Wizards vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Orlando (29-43) and Washington (32-39) play at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-DC. The matchup is posted as a pick 'em.
Wizards vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Wizards vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Wizards 114 - Magic 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 0)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- The Magic (38-31-3 ATS) have covered the spread 52.8% of the time, 7.7% more often than the Wizards (32-37-2) this year.
- As a 0-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Washington is 20-24-2 against the spread compared to the 5-10 ATS record Orlando puts up as a 0-point favorite.
- Orlando and its opponents have exceeded the point total 50% of the time this season (36 out of 72). That's more often than Washington and its opponents have (34 out of 71).
- The Magic have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-9) this season, better than the .356 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-29).
Wizards Performance Insights
- Washington is 22nd in the league in points scored (112.8 per game) and 16th in points allowed (113.5).
- This season the Wizards are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.
- The Wizards make 11.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 21st and 18th, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, Washington has attempted 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.7% have been 3-pointers.
